Williamson Daily News and Logan Banner to change publication schedule beginning Sept. 2

Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Beginning Sept. 2, the Williamson Daily News will publish three days a week instead of five.

The Daily News will continue to be published on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but no longer will print Tuesday and Thursday editions.

Les Smith, editor of HD Media, which owns the Daily News, said the new publication schedule was necessary in light of the market forces over the past two decades in the newspaper industry — forces that have posed challenges for newspapers across the country.

Read the entire article: http://www.williamsondailynews.com/news/williamson-daily-news-to-change-publication-schedule-beginning-sept/article_a4e585a6-ae34-5ac2-8d67-86f11e1b467d.html

The Logan Banner

LOGAN, W.Va. — Beginning Sept. 2, The Logan Banner will publish three days a week instead of five.

The Banner will continue to be published on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, but no longer will print Tuesday and Thursday editions.

Les Smith, editor of HD Media, which owns the Banner, said the new publication schedule was necessary in light of the market forces over the past two decades in the newspaper industry – forces that have posed challenges for newspapers across the country.

