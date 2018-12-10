‘Who’s going to pay for it?’: No easy answers to resolve water issues
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
BRADSHAW, W.Va. — Local officials in McDowell County called a meeting in the town of Bradshaw to talk about broadband internet in West Virginia’s poorest county. But the first question from a resident focused on something more basic.
“Eleven years ago someone knocked on my door and promised me I could get city water. I still don’t have any city water, and I’ve never heard from them since — not once,” Sandra Roberts said. “Will you be like that? When is the next time we’re going to see you all out this way?”
The speakers assured Roberts they would not do that, and that this time, a promise would be fulfilled.
