Hardesty moves into legislative liaison role

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monday marked Paul Hardesty’s last meeting as president of the West Virginia Board of Education, with board members electing Vice President Nancy White to the revolving role while Hardesty moves into a new role as legislative liaison for the board.

During the state Board of Education’s monthly meeting in Charleston Monday morning, the board unanimously chose White to lead the board as president for a two-year term.

“I am honored and humbled,” White said following the board’s vote. “I look forward to tackling some of the problems that are before us. We just need to keep chugging along, doing our best.”

White, a native of Grafton and resident of Bridgeport, was first appointed to the state Board of Education by Gov. Jim Justice in 2018. She filled an unexpired nine-year term ending in November 2022 and was reappointed to a full nine-year term beginning Jan. 2, 2023.

She is a retired county school finance professional with 36 years of experience in Taylor, Lewis, Jefferson, and Morgan counties. During that time, she served as President of the West Virginia Association of School Business Officials and the Southeastern Association of School Business Officials.

The position of state Board of Education president traditionally rotates every two years among the nine-member board, with the vice president succeeding the president.

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2024/07/white-to-take-reins-as-new-west-virginia-board-of-education-president/