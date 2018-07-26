Wheeling’s Oglebay Park prepares for 90th anniversary

By LINDA COMINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A grand celebration befitting the “crown jewel” of Wheeling’s park system is planned this weekend to mark the 90th anniversary of Oglebay Park’s inception.

To honor the event, many activities will take place Saturday and Sunday at the park. Rod Haley, senior vice president of Oglebay, said this weekend was chosen for the festivities because the city accepted the gift of the property from Cleveland industrialist Earl W. Oglebay’s estate on July 28, 1928.

Upon his death in 1926, Oglebay willed his Waddington Farm property to the people of Wheeling “for public recreation.” Two years later, city leaders accepted the property and established the Wheeling Park Commission to operate the newly-named Oglebay Park.