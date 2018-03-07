Wheeling sixth-grader gets credit, pen from Gov. Jim Justice
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — A copy of the bill giving West Virginia school employees a 5-percent raise and the pen that signed it are on their way to Triadelphia Middle School sixth-grader Gideon Titus-Glover.
Glover stood at the microphone and challenged Justice, telling him an investment in school students is an investment in the future of the state.
“If you’re putting money into public schools and making smart people, that’s a smart investment,”Glover told the governor.
