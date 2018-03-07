Wheeling sixth-grader gets credit, pen from Gov. Jim Justice

By JOSELYN KING

WHEELING, W.Va. — A copy of the bill giving West Virginia school employees a 5-percent raise and the pen that signed it are on their way to Triadelphia Middle School sixth-grader Gideon Titus-Glover.

Gov. Jim Justice has repeatedly said it was his encounter with Glover during a town hall discussion at Wheeling Park High School last week that convinced him to change his way of looking at education funding as simply a “prudent expenditure.”

Glover stood at the microphone and challenged Justice, telling him an investment in school students is an investment in the future of the state. “If you’re putting money into public schools and making smart people, that’s a smart investment,”Glover told the governor.

