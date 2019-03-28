Wheeling Jesuit University to remain open for the 2019-20 academic year, but staff, program cuts are on horizon

Staff reports

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Jesuit University Board of Trustees has decided the school will remain open for the coming academic year, continuing to operate under the existing declaration of financial exigency.

In a statement released late Wednesday, university President Michael P. Mihalyo Jr. said, “Based on our analysis and planning to date, the Board believes that the University can marshal the resources necessary to sustain operations for academic year 2019-2020.” Mihalyo noted, though, that changes are on the horizon.

