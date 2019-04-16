Wheeling Jesuit students, American Electric Power collaborate on project

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Students from the engineering program at Wheeling Jesuit University presented project results from the classes recent energy project to members of the senior team last month.

Students worked over several semesters to track energy usage and the negative impact of using old florescent light bulbs throughout the McDonough Center. Students replaced main and auxiliary gym lighting with cost effective LED lighting, installed harmonic filters, and are replacing the lighting in the lobby of the first floor. This was made possible with the help of an AEP in work rebate and funding from the Machlenski fund to pay for the expenses.

The group of students were led by Robert Yahn, assistant professor and chair of engineering, business and technology sciences. After the presentation, students shared with the team a great sense of accomplishment. They foresee the many different skills obtained while working on the Energy Project to be extremely valuable as they enter the workforce as engineers.