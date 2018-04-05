Wheeling educator heading to China as part of est Virginia University Confucius Institute for Business West Virginia mission

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Bridge Street Middle School Assistant Principal David Crumm will go to China this month as part of a West Virginia mission to establish school and community relationships with the nation.

Crumm is one of 10 educators selected to travel to Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai through the West Virginia University Confucius Institute for Business West Virginia — an organization seeking to promote mutual understanding between Mountain State residents and the people of China. All expenses will be paid by the institute, according to Crumm.

