What to know if you want to watch Monday’s solar eclipse in West Virginia

By Fred Pace, HD Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If you’re planning to watch the eclipse in West Virginia, you can see it from anywhere that you have a clear view of the sky. But you need to protect your eyes. And you can join your friends and astronomers at several viewing events happening in the Charleston area and across the state.

The partial solar eclipse will start at approximately 1:55 p.m. Monday, April 8, with the maximum surface of the sun covered at 3:13 p.m. and the end of the eclipse at 4:27 p.m.

While the path does not totally go over West Virginia, the moon will cover approximately 93% of the sun during the eclipse when viewed from West Virginia, depending on where you are.

It’s never safe to look directly at the sun. Those viewing the eclipse are strongly encouraged use eye protection.

Getting eclipse glasses

If you want to look directly at the sun as the moon eclipses it, to avoid eye injuries, you must use eclipse glasses that meet ISO 12312-2 international safety standards.

If you are attending an event, the organizers might provide you with approved eclipse glasses.

If you need to purchase glasses, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, Ace Hardware, Staples, Etsy and Amazon all sell approved glasses. Other stores to look for solar glasses include Kroger, Cracker Barrel and Menards. Prices range from $1 to $3 a pair, depending on how many you purchase.

Several public libraries across the state are giving away eclipse glasses but have limited supplies.

Eclipse events in West Virginia include:

