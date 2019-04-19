West Virginias’s early learning programs rank among top in the nation

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Universal Pre-K Program is ranked among the top in the nation, according to the 2018 Yearbook released Wednesday by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), recognizing the state as a leader in pre-K access for 4-year-olds and quality standards.

The State of Preschool Yearbook is the only national report on state-funded preschool programs with detailed information on enrollment, funding, teacher qualifications and other policies related to quality, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) reported in a press release.

“West Virginia continues to rank among the top in the nation, ranking sixth in the nation for 4-year-old access and meets nine of 10 benchmarks,” WVDE officials stated in the release.

