West Virginia’s Western Regional Jail launches inpatient treatment pilot program
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia has begun offering inpatient substance abuse treatment to jail-housed inmates via court referral with the launch of a pilot program at Western Regional Jail that state officials say aims to break the cycle of addiction, save lives, and reduce crime and incarceration costs.
Circuit judges in the counties served by the jail have started sending eligible offenders to the program, according to Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
The pilot program provides individual and group therapy daily as well as medication-assisted treatment in qualifying cases. It has a capacity of 32 beds each for men and women, in separate sections and away from other jail inmates.
