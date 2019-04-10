Latest News:
West Virginia’s Wayne High School robotics team prepares for 4th trip to world championship

By LUKE CREASEY

The Herald-Dispatch

Wayne High School robotics team members Benny Maynard, left, and Carson Boothe work on a robot before running it during an after-school practice at Wayne High School)
(HD Media photo by Luke Creasey)

WAYNE, W.Va.  If you aren’t looking for them, there’s very little chance you’ll actually find them. But hidden back in the corner of Wayne High School are robots.

No, not the kind that are replacing assembly line jobs or driving cars, but rather ones that are programmed and controlled by students on the WHS robotics team.

The team has established itself as one of the premier programs in West Virginia and will compete in the VEX World Championships for the fourth time April 24-27 in Louisville, Kentucky. Out of 584 total teams, three of those teams with robots scheduled to compete in the field are from West Virginia: Wayne (One Kelvin), Ripley (Ripbotz) and Grafton (Nebula).

