West Virginia’s six metro areas show increased unemployment over the year

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Forty-one of the nation’s metropolitan areas, defined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, saw an increase in their unemployment rate when comparing July 2017 to July 2018.

Six of those 41 metropolitan areas were in West Virginia — all of the Mountain State’s metropolitan-designated areas.

The Beckley Metropolitan Area saw an unemployment increase of 0.3 percent compared to last July, with the Charleston Metropolitan Area showing a 0.4 percent increase.

