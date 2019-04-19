West Virginia’s “Road to Nowhere” set to be “Road to Mullens” by winter

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Under an early summer Raleigh County sun, battered by wind and dust, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke to a crowd of men and women in suits, blue jeans, hard hats and neon yellow safety vests.

The governor was in southern West Virginia to celebrate what he called both a good day and a pitiful day.

On one hand, Justice said he was excited to get a paving project to Mullens underway. On the other, he said he was dismayed that the project had just now gotten off the ground — 29 years after it was planned.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald