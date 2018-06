West Virginia’s population decline: Top five states in gains and losses

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

Top Five States in Percentage Growth From July 2016 to July 2017:

1. Idaho: 2.2 percent

2. Nevada: 2.0 percent

3. Utah: 1.9 percent

4. Washington: 1.7 percent

5. Florida and Arizona: 1.6 percent

Top Five States in Numeric Growth From July 2016 to July 2017:

1. Texas: 399,734

2. Florida: 327,811

3. California: 240,177

4. Washington: 124,809

5. North Carolina: 116,730

Top Five States for Losses in Percentage Growth From July 2016 to July 2017:

1. Wyoming: -1 percent

2. West Virginia: -0.7 percent

3. Illinois: -0.3 percent

4. Alaska: -0.2 percent

5. Hawaii: -0.1 percent

Top Five States for Losses in Numeric Growth From July 2016 to July 2017

1. Illinois: -33,703

2. West Virginia: -12,780

3. Wyoming: -5,595

4. Louisiana: -1,824

5. Alaska: -1,727

Email: alannom@register-herald.com

