West Virginia’s PEIA Task Force to complete public hearing report next week
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two months after public hearings on Public Employees Insurance Agency problems were finished, members of the governor’s PEIA Task Force plan to have those hearings summarized by next week.
After lengthy debate on whether to just summarize the findings or to include recommendations, the PEIA Task Force Public Outreach subcommittee on Tuesday set an Aug. 7 deadline to complete its report on the 21 public hearings around the state. The last meeting, in Charleston, was on June 11.
Subcommittee member Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, said the subcommittee shouldn’t wait to finish the report any longer, since two other subcommittees — Cost and Revenue, and Coverage and Plan — need those findings before they can proceed.
