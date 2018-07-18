West Virginia’s GOP endorses anti-abortion measure

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Republican Party has endorsed the anti-abortion Amendment 1 to be decided in the November general election, but tabled a resolution supporting the impeachment of state officials.

The state party executive committee Saturday met in Wheeling where it re-elected Melody Potter as chairman and elected Lewis Rexroad of Wood County as an at-large member of the West Virginia Republican state executive committee. Amendment 1 would add language to the state Constitution to say nothing in the Constitution “secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” The state Democratic Party last month voted to oppose the amendment.

