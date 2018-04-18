West Virginians react to the death of Barbara Bush

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Local residents used words such as classy, gracious, strong, love of family, honest and direct when describing Barbara Bush, following news of the former first lady’s death on Tuesday.

Becky McCutcheon said it was quite an experience to host Barbara Bush at a Wood County rally for her son George W. Bush’s presidential campaign in November 2000. Becky and her husband, Jim, had a meet and greet for Barbara Bush on their property along Old St. Marys Pike in Wood County, shortly before the 2000 presidential election. Becky said people who were at the Bush rally that day still mention attending the event.

