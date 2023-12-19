West Virginian of the Year: Jim Justice’s popularity soars as does state’s prosperity

By John G. Miller, executive editor, The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Always on.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice likes to describe some of the top performers in his administration as “always stuck on on.” Seems fitting, since their leader exemplifies that trait in all walks of his life.

Completing his seventh year as the state’s top leader — with one more to go — Justice remains a man in motion. And while his larger-than-life build and hip condition may make him appear slower than most when it comes to mobility, his mind and his zest for life never appear to wane.

It seemed only fitting that when we tracked him down for an interview he was motoring himself between appointments, stopping for a quick trip through the drive-through for lunch and back to doing the state’s business.

Since Day One in the Governor’s Office, Justice has pushed, pulled, cajoled and lifted West Virginia — its finances, its image, its prosperity, its future — with vision and purpose.

He promised a “rocket ship ride” of economic development, and while supporters and opponents can argue to what level of success that’s been, there is no argument that the Mountain State is better now than it was when he took office in 2017.

For that effort, his optimism and leadership, Justice has been named WV News/The State Journal’s West Virginian of the Year.

