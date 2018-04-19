West Virginian Jan Rader, Huntington fire chief, named to TIME 100 list

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington fire chief Jan Rader joined 99 of the most influential people in the world on Time magazine’s TIME 100 list, which was released Thursday morning.

Rader has traveled the country advocating for drug recovery and fighting the opioid epidemic, all while leading the men and women of the Huntington Fire Department in Huntington.

The annual TIME 100 features the world’s most significant leaders, scientists, activists and more. While TIME editors have the final say on who makes the list, readers are also able to vote for who they felt most influenced by throughout the year.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/_zapp/today-jan-rader-huntington-fire-chief-named-to-time-list/article_cba0baee-43cb-11e8-a8a4-e7fe5fa2634a.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch