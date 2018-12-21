West Virginia working with FCC on diversion of 911 fees

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new report finds that West Virginia was one of six states using fees collected from taxpayers for improvements to county 911 systems for things other than 911, but the governor’s office is working to get off that list next year.

The Federal Communications Commission released its 10th annual report to Congress Wednesday detailing how states collect and use 911 fees. Nationally, states collected more than $2.9 billion in 911 fees in 2017, but $285 million was spent on non-911 uses.

In West Virginia, of the more than $37 million in 911/E911 fees collected in 2017, nearly $4 million was diverted for uses other than 911 improvements.

