West Virginia woman allegedly poisons love interest’s pizza out of jealousy

By SARAH RICHARDSON

Mountain Messenger

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — On Friday, Aug. 24, Emily Nicole Powell, 25, of Alderson was charged with the felony offense of attempting to kill or injure by poison after she admitted in an interview to state and local police officers to putting a quarter sized amount of Terro Ant Killer on the victim’s pizza.

According to the criminal complaint, Powell admitted to poisoning the victim’s pizza because she “wanted him to suffer a little,” and desired an exclusive relationship with him.

The police were first made aware of the incident on Tuesday, Aug. 14, when Powell and the victim arrived at the Lewisburg Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was outside “puking violently,” and he said he saw the search, “how toxic is clear liquid ant killer?” in Powell’s phone. He was advised to seek immediate medical attention and was taken to Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC).

