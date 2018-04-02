West Virginia whistleblowers in ex-fugitive lawyer case to appear on ‘American Greed’
By COURTNEY HESSLER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two whistleblowers who started a chain reaction that resulted in the disability scam case against disgraced attorney Eric Conn will appear on an episode of “American Greed” this week to discuss the case.
Conn led federal officials and others in a Social Security scheme that obligated the Social Security Administration to pay more than $550 million in lifetime benefits to claimants who had unknowingly not rightfully won their cases.
“American Greed,” a primetime series focused on stories behind high-profile corporate and white-collar crimes, will feature an episode focusing on Conn’s criminal misconduct. Dubbed “Conn’s Job,” the episode will air at 10 p.m. Monday, April 2, on CNBC, with whistleblowers Sarah Carver and Jennifer Griffith telling their story.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/whistleblowers-in-ex-fugitive-lawyer-case-to-appear-on-american/article_4b26c373-3ecf-59fa-b12a-97842e7ac239.html
See more from The Herald-Dispatch