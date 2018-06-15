Latest News:
West Virginia Wesleyan professor lists new W.Va. political terms

By SARAH GOODRICH

Times West Virginian

Buckhannon Rotary Club member Rob Rupp discusses West Virginia’s 2018 politics.
(Times West Virginian photo by Sarah Goodrich)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.  — Through a list of six vocabulary words, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College discussed West Virginia’s 2018 politics during this week’s Buckhannon Rotary Club meeting.

Robert Rupp, a current Rotarian, spoke about his take on state politics using a vocab list, which included “panhandle clout,” “party switch,” “carpetbagger,”“tats,” “mad women” and “West Virginia as a verb.”

Rupp spoke about how Sen. Joe Manchin sought out Jim Justice as “a good Democrat.”

Read the entire article:  http://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2018/06/professor-lists-new-w-va-political-terms/

