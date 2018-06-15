West Virginia Wesleyan professor lists new W.Va. political terms
By SARAH GOODRICH
Times West Virginian
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Through a list of six vocabulary words, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College discussed West Virginia’s 2018 politics during this week’s Buckhannon Rotary Club meeting.
Robert Rupp, a current Rotarian, spoke about his take on state politics using a vocab list, which included “panhandle clout,” “party switch,” “carpetbagger,”“tats,” “mad women” and “West Virginia as a verb.”
Rupp spoke about how Sen. Joe Manchin sought out Jim Justice as “a good Democrat.”
