West Virginia wanted: A motivated Ohio Valley workforce

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — A panel discussing workforce needs in the Ohio Valley determined there will be jobs and opportunities for local employment in the future, but the challenge will be motivating people to train and show up for work each day.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Wheeling Academy of Law and Science Foundation organized a conversation Wednesday night to determine what obstacles might hold the area back economically in the future. Also discussed were programs already in place to prepare individuals for jobs and economic opportunity. The event took place at the First State Capitol Building.

