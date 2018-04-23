West Virginia voters reminded of new ID law

By KELSIE LEROSE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Before voters make their way to the polls beginning Wednesday for early voting, residents are reminded of the new voter identification law that went into effect in January of this year.

Voters must show a form of identification to vote in-person during the early voting period–April 25 to May 5–and on the Primary Election Day, May 8. According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, acceptable forms of non-photo identification include: a voter registration card; medicare card or social security card; a birth certificate; a West Virginia hunting or fishing license; a West Virginia SNAP ID card; a West Virginia TANF program ID card; a West Virginia medicaid ID card; bank or debit card; a utility bill or bank statement issued within six months of the date of the election; or a health insurance card issued to the voter.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/04/voters-reminded-of-new-id-law/

