West Virginia voters cast early ballots

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Contested primaries for U.S. Senate, a school bond issue in Ohio County and a contested Democrat race for Marshall County commission brought early voters to the polls Wednesday in the Northern Panhandle.

Early voting season in West Virginia for the May 8 primary kicked off throughout the Mountain State. It continues through May 5. The most voters turned out in Marshall County, where there is a contested non-partisan race for school board and a contested Democrat primary for county commission. More than 140 voters had cast ballots in Marshall County by late afternoon, according to election officials.

