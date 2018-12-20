West Virginia veterans nursing home owes vendors millions

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A nursing facility managed by the state Department of Veterans Assistance owes more than $5 million to vendors, according to the governor’s office.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the accounting error at the Veterans Nursing Home Facility in Clarksburg in a press release, sent midnight Wednesday, that lacked details. It is the latest in a string of multi-million-dollar controversies discovered over the last six months.

According to Justice, the nursing home owes $5 million in unpaid invoices dating back to 2013. The state auditor’s office discovered the accounting errors and brought those to the attention of Veterans Affairs and the governor’s office.