West Virginia veterans nursing home owes vendors millions
By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A nursing facility managed by the state Department of Veterans Assistance owes more than $5 million to vendors, according to the governor’s office.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the accounting error at the Veterans Nursing Home Facility in Clarksburg in a press release, sent midnight Wednesday, that lacked details. It is the latest in a string of multi-million-dollar controversies discovered over the last six months.
According to Justice, the nursing home owes $5 million in unpaid invoices dating back to 2013. The state auditor’s office discovered the accounting errors and brought those to the attention of Veterans Affairs and the governor’s office.
