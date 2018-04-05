West Virginia University’s newest Mountaineer to begin term after Friday’s ‘Passing of the Rifle” ceremony

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trevor Kiess will officially begin his reign as the 2018-19 West Virginia University Mountaineer Mascot on Friday (April 6), when current Mountaineer Troy Clemons passes the rifle on to him in a formal ceremony. The ceremony, open to the public, will take place at 4:30 p.m. in the Barnette Room of the Erickson Alumni Center.

Kiess, a senior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins, was named the mascot during the February 24 WVU-Iowa State men’s basketball game. His first official appearance as the Mountaineer will take place at the 2018 Gold-Blue Spring Game slated to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday (April 7) at the Milan Puskar Stadium.

“Having the opportunity to represent the University, state and every West Virginian as the mascot is the greatest honor of my life, Kiess said. “Being the Mountaineer is something that I have dreamed about for as long as I can remember, and I am ecstatic to begin my tenure and serve WVU and our state in a way that makes all Mountaineers proud.”

Clemons, a graduate student majoring in sport management from Maxwelton, is finishing up his second term as the 2017-2018 Mountaineer Mascot.

“The past two years have been so special serving as the 64th Mountaineer,” Clemons said. “It has been an amazing experience and honor meeting Mountaineer Nation and being a part of the close-knit family that WVU has across the nation. I have made countless new friendships and memories that will last forever.”

“I look forward to watching Trevor grow into his role as the mascot and I know he will serve Mountaineer nation with honor. He will be a great Mountaineer,” said Clemons.

Friday’s ceremony will begin with opening remarks from Derek Wetsch of Mountain Honorary followed by remarks from the following former Mountaineer Mascots: Brady Campbell (2006-08), Michael Garcia (2014-16), and Brandon Flower (1998-00). Clemons will have an opportunity to talk about his experience as the Mountaineer mascot followed by Kiess who will speak about his expectations.

