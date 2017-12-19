MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A woman suing WVU over Title IX violations settled her case with the university.

According to federal court documents, the woman and the university resolved the case and a federal judge dismissed the proceedings. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the court record.

The woman — who The Dominion Post has not named, as it typically does not identify victims of sexual assault — filed the suit in June 2016 in federal court.

According to the suit: In April 2014, the victim reported she was raped in a bathroom at an off-campus residence. The victim told police and WVU Title IX investigators about the incident.

Nathan Nkwaya was indicted on two counts of second-degree sexual assault and later pleaded to unlawful restraint and battery.

The suit stated that there were Title IX violations and negligence as a result of WVU’s actions and inactions during its investigation in the case. Title IX is a federal law that includes guidelines for sexual assault investigations.

