West Virginia University School of Social Work jumps to top 100 in latest U.S. News graduate rankings

WVU Today

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The School of Social Work at West Virginia University shot up into the top third in the latest rankings of graduate programs by U.S. News & World Report.

The school, housed in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, jumped from 103rd to 75th of the 234 programs reviewed in rankings the magazine published Tuesday.

“We are gratified and honored to be ranked among the top 75 schools of social work in the nation,” said Deana Morrow, director of the school. “This distinction is a tribute to the outstanding work of our faculty and represents the School of Social Work’s ongoing commitment to academic excellence in teaching and impactful research in service to the state of West Virginia and beyond.

