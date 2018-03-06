West Virginia union leaders express frustration with lack of action on pay raise bill Monday

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Union presidents expressed continued frustration Monday evening after a conference committee did not reach a compromise on differing bills that offer either 4 percent or 5 percent raises for teachers, service personnel and State Police.

Christine Campbell, of the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia, and Dale Lee, of the West Virginia Education Association, said they are tired of the delay and want to see the committee take action soon.

“I’m tired of this stall,” Campbell said. “A majority of the people in this room on this committee clearly want to move this bill in the right direction.

