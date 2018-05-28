West Virginia unclaimed property returns smash fiscal year record

The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Treasurer John Perdue’s Unclaimed Property Division has returned $15.9 million to current and former state residents as of April 30, smashing the previous fiscal year claim record by more than $600,000. The fiscal year ends June 30.

Unclaimed property is any financial asset from which an individual has become separated, such as a forgotten utility deposit or final paycheck. The Treasurer’s Office works to reunite those persons with their money through its Unclaimed Property Division.

The record-setting year eclipses — with 60 non-accounted-for days remaining — 2009’s $15.3 million total and 2011’s $14.8 million. To search the Treasurer’s Office unclaimed property database go to www.wvtreasury.com.

