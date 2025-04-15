West Virginia Treasurer Larry Pack talks state finances, development

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — West Virginia’s treasurer is touting the state’s good financial position while looking at places where growth and development can occur.

West Virginia Treasurer Larry Pack was in Wood County Thursday, talking with groups and elected officials about the challenges they face in job development, housing, education and more.

“We are traveling around the state to understand the local issues better,” he said. “Although it is a small state, it is a very diverse state.“Each county has its own identity and own issues.”

