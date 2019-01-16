West Virginia to issue February SNAP benefits early because of shutdown
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Because of the continuing partial federal government shutdown, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will issue food assistance benefits for February ahead of schedule.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will go out Jan. 20, according to a news release from DHHR.
“It’s important to note that SNAP recipients will not receive SNAP benefits in February,” Linda Watts, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, said in a release. “We urge families to budget as necessary for the month of February since this payment will come earlier than usual.”
