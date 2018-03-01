West Virginia teachers, supporters express frustration with governor’s proposal

By ANDREA LANNOM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Teachers and supporters returned to the Capitol Wednesday, standing outside the Senate chamber, chanting “liar liar, pants on fire,” and “we don’t trust you.”

When announcing a proposal Tuesday evening to end the teacher-school service personnel walkout, Gov. Jim Justice said he hoped Wednesday would be a “cooling off” day before teachers return to the classroom Thursday. However, it was not to be.

As of 12:30 p.m., 3,300 visitors came through the public entrances, according to the West Virginia Division of Military Affairs and Public Safety. Many of the teachers and supporters exchanged their red shirts for black, signifying they are “back in black” and that they are not happy with the governor’s proposal.

