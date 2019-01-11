West Virginia Teacher of the Year Jada Reeves honored at Capitol in Charleston

By JORDAN NELSON

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bradley Elementary School’s Jada Reeves was honored Thursday in Charleston to mark the start of her venture as the 2019 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

During an award ceremony honoring Reeves, Gov. Jim Justice said, “Teachers are the backbone of our communities, they help shape the lives of our children, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.

“Jada Reeves is the absolute example of a talented, caring educator. Her devotion to her students is evident in everything she does, and I extend my sincere congratulations to Jada for earning the honor of West Virginia Teacher of the Year,” Justice said.

