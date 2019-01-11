Latest News:
West Virginia Teacher of the Year Jada Reeves honored at Capitol in Charleston

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

Toyota donated a new car to Jada Reeves, left, for use as she travels across the state to fulfill her duties as Teacher of the Year, and representatives from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia, Horace Mann Insurance Solutions, WesBanco and the West Virginia Lottery supplied Reeves with a total of $15,000 to support her classroom and Teacher of the Year duties.
(Register-Herald photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Bradley Elementary School’s Jada Reeves was honored Thursday in Charleston to mark the start of her venture as the 2019 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

During an award ceremony honoring Reeves, Gov. Jim Justice said, “Teachers are the backbone of our communities, they help shape the lives of our children, and we owe them a debt of gratitude.

“Jada Reeves is the absolute example of a talented, caring educator. Her devotion to her students is evident in everything she does, and I extend my sincere congratulations to Jada for earning the honor of West Virginia Teacher of the Year,” Justice said.

