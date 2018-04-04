West Virginia Supreme Court to rule on inheritance when parental rights are terminated
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court justices will have to determine whether a child can receive an inheritance from a biological parent if that parent’s parental rights were terminated in court.
State law doesn’t address that specific set of circumstances, which is what gave rise to the issue before the court Tuesday morning.
Justices heard arguments in a case appealed from Mercer County Circuit Court in which the daughter of a man who died in 2011 sought to inherit her father’s estate even though his parental rights had been terminated for alleged sexual abuse against her.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-supreme-court-to-rule-on-inheritance-when-parental-rights/article_89ae07ce-7466-5ab7-b4b8-153e06be5931.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail