West Virginia Supreme Court rules in Parkersburg meal case

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court in a 4-1 decision ruled for a man denied reimbursement for a meal he ate while on an ordered medical examination 100 miles from home.

The court said Carlos D. Silveti, who worked at the Ohio Valley Nursing Home in Parkersburg, should have received a reasonable reimbursement for meal costs, said his attorney, William B. Richardson Jr. of Parkersburg. “This will apply to any Workers’ Compensation claimant in West Virginia,”Richardson said.

