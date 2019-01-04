West Virginia Supreme Court justices plan to unveil new financial policies

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Newly-elected West Virginia Supreme Court justices plan to present new financial and administrative policies to state lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session, according to an emailed statement from the court.

Justices, who requested that questions and responses be sent in writing, sent an emailed response to questions about efforts to improve trust in the judicial branch of government, following the impeachment of four justices and the federal convictions of two justices in 2018.

In the statement, justices said when the full five-member Supreme Court convenes this month, several new financial and other administrative policies will be presented for approval. They also referenced a travel policy implemented in June of 2018.

