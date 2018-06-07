West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Loughry named in 32-count judicial complaint
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In no uncertain terms, the West Virginia Judicial Investigative Commission on Wednesday alleged that the man who wrote the book on political corruption in West Virginia had perpetuated his own abuses of power as a justice for the West Virginia Supreme Court.
West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry is the subject of a 32-count judicial complaint filed Wednesday at the state Supreme Court by the state Judicial Investigative Commission.
According to the commission, Loughry violated several parts of the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct, including sections dealing with compliance with the law, avoiding abuse of the prestige of judicial office, and external influences on judicial conduct.
