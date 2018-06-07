West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Loughry named in 32-count judicial complaint

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/wv-supreme-court-justice-loughry-named-in–count-judicial/article_fa4cdb92-d13d-5e58-a91f-1b5d24643b98.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail