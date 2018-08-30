West Virginia Supreme Court denies Blankenship access to November ballot

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Wednesday denied a petition to order the Secretary of State to place Constitution Party candidate Don Blankenship on the November ballot for U.S. Senate.

The high court heard arguments Wednesday morning between Blankenship’s attorney, West Virginia University professor Bob Bastress, and Marc Williams, who represented the Secretary of State.

“After careful consideration of all filings and oral argument by the parties, the Court is of the opinion that the writ shall be, and it hereby is, denied,”the court said in an order issued Wednesday afternoon, mere hours after first hearing arguments. “The West Virginia Secretary of State is ordered to take whatever measures are necessary to ensure that Donald L. Blankenship does not appear on the 2018 General Election Ballot for the Office of United States Senator for the State of West Virginia.”