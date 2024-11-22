WV News Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission won its petition for a writ of prohibition Thursday at the state Supreme Court, nixing rulings from Tyler and Hardy judges and clearing the way for the Class A state volleyball tournament to proceed as the SSAC initially envisioned.

The ruling in the volleyball case hinged on the same basic grounds as the ruling earlier this week in which the Supreme Court granted the SSAC a writ for the football playoffs. In that case, the high court found judges in Wood and Mason overreached, just as in Thursday’s ruling the Supreme Court found the Tyler and Hardy judges did the same.

“From our review of the circuit court’s reasoning in awarding injunctive relief to Tyler Consolidated, it found that the WVSSAC did not act quickly enough with respect to non-football reclassifications and that court intervention was necessary in the interest of treating male-dominated sports (football) and female-dominated sports fairly. It thus required that the WVSSAC immediately reclassify Tyler Consolidated from Class AA to Class A for volleyball and cheer,” the Supreme Court wrote.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-supreme-court-again-sides-with-wvssac-this-time-in-volleyball/article_ca5ecee8-a858-11ef-828f-d33ea4c70d75.html