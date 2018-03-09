West Virginia superintendent: Schools must make up missed days

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Individual county school districts are to make their own decisions on how best to reschedule nine days lost during the statewide teachers strike, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine said Thursday.

Each county best knows its own needs in rescheduling the remainder of the school year, Paine said, though plans must be made in accordance with state law and approved by the state Department of Education. County plans are anticipated to be finalized within the next two weeks.

While the statewide work stoppage lasted nine school days, some counties have more to make up. Cabell, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Wyoming counties must make up 10 days, having all participated in their own one-day walkout a week prior to the organized, statewide strike. Other counties may also have additional snow days that still need to be rescheduled.

