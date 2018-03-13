West Virginia students learn how maple syrup is made

By KAITLYN NEFF

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. — Kindergarten and first-grade students at Barrackville Elementary learned how to make maple syrup and witness trees be tapped on their school’s campus on Monday.

“In class we studied different trees and compared their different shapes and prints, and then we talked about the sugar maple, our state tree,” kindergarten teacher Connie Pirner said. “The kids learned that they can make maple syrup, and I said we have sugar maples right here on our property. They said, ‘Let’s make syrup.’”

Pirner contacted West Virginia Department of Agriculture commissioner Kent Leonhardt in hopes of finding someone to teach the students the maple syrup process. She was then directed to deputy commissioner Joe Hatton.

