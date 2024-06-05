West Virginia State Police Trooper I.L. Bowman to receive WVSP Superintendent’s Award

By Damian Phillips, The Exponent Telegram

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Each year, a small number of West Virginia State Police officers are honored for their service to their communities and their state.

This year, Trooper I.L. Bowman, with the Bridgeport Detachment, will be presented with the 2024 West Virginia State Police Superintendent Award.

“It’s a high honor because there are so many great troopers in the state,” said Sgt. Roger Glaspell, Bowman’s current detachment commander. “To say you’re at the top of one of the best departments in the country — in my opinion — is a huge honor. And it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to get such an honor.”

Only one of the awards is presented each year.

Bowman was nominated for the commendation by his former detachment commander, 1st Sgt. K.H. Totten III, who is now district commander of Troop 2, District 2, which covers Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties.

Bowman’s profile was then reviewed by a State Police panel, whose members voted him to be the most outstanding trooper in the state for the year, Glaspell said.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/west-virginia-state-police-trooper-i-l-bowman-to-recieve-wvsp-superintendents-award/article_5a4ebb06-21bf-11ef-89f2-878748738118.html