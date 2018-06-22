West Virginia sports betting rules approved

Staff reports

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The rules for sports betting in West Virginia were approved Thursday in an emergency meeting of the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

The commission approved 20 pages of rules and regulations intended to allow wagering on sporting events such as football and basketball games by the start of football season this fall. The Legislature this year approved sports betting contingent on the United States Supreme Court overturning the 1992 Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The court in May overturned the act that prohibited state-sanctioned betting, except in Nevada.

