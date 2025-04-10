By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Senate passed House Bill 2002 and House Bill 2003 during Wednesday’s floor session.

HB 2002, a bill requested by Gov. Patrick Morrisey, would create a system to expedite state-issued permits. HB 2003 would prohibit students from having cellphones and other electronics in the classroom.

Both bills previously passed the West Virginia House of Delegates, but changes were made in the Senate. The bills now go back to the House for lawmakers to consider the changes.

The permitting bill requires the the secretary of the Department of Administration to establish an online dashboard for permits for any construction, economic development, infrastructure or natural resource project issued by the departments of Commerce, Environmental Protection, Revenue with some exceptions, Tourism, Transportation (except for the DMV) and the secretary of state.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/west-virginia-senate-passes-bills-for-one-stop-permitting-banning-cellphones-in-class/article_f6740765-5d1a-4126-b394-387038ad809b.html