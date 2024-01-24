West Virginia Senate Education Committee advances ‘Baby Olivia Act’ bill

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The members of the West Virginia Senate Education Committee advanced a bill during their meeting Tuesday that will require schools to show students a video produced by an anti-abortion organization.

Senate Bill 468 would require that a new course of study on “human growth and development” be added to the curriculum for public schools and public charter schools beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

The bill would create the “Baby Olivia Act,” which includes the video “Meet Baby Olivia,” produced by Live Action.

Live Action is a 501©3 organization that describe itself as a “human rights non-profit and the digital leader of the global pro-life movement.”

“Meet Baby Olivia,” is a 3-minute, 14-second animated video available on YouTube. It begins with an animation of sperm fertilizing an egg as a narrator says: “This is the moment that life begins.”

SB 468 would also require students to view a “high-definition ultrasound video, at least three minutes in duration, showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development.”

