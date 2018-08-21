West Virginia Senate approves rules for Supreme Court impeachment trials

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The ball is in the West Virginia Senate’s court, as the body approved rules that could result in the removal of at least one justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals.

The state Senate gaveled in Monday in Charleston, a week after the House of Delegates approved 11 articles of impeachment against Justices Allen Loughry, Robin Davis, Margaret Workman and Beth Walker.

The rules give the presiding officer — in this case, the chief justice or acting chief justice — the authority to conduct the trial. The rules lay out the process for oaths, discovery of evidence, motions, rights of the accused and the process for issuing a verdict and judgment.

